Russian Prime Minister Arrives in Turkmenistan to Attend Caspian Economic Forum

TURKMENBASHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived on Sunday in Turkmenistan to take part in the Caspian Economic Forum and meet Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Caspian Economic Forum is held at the Awaza tourist zone, located on the Caspian coast.

Medvedev will speak at the plenary session of the forum and visit the International Exhibition of Innovative Technologies of the Caspian States.

The Russian prime minister is also going to meet Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the event to discuss topical issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as cooperation in the Caspian region.