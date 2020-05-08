UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Holds Video Conference On Support To Economy - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:07 AM

Russian Prime Minister Holds Video Conference on Support to Economy - Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who is now being treated for COVID-19, discussed a package of measures to support the economy, aimed at restoring its work after the phased lifting of the coronavirus-related restrictions, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The prime minister held the meeting in a video conference mode.

"At the meeting, the government proposed another package of measures to support the economy, aimed at restoring the normal rhythm of its work after the phased lifting of restrictions associated with coronavirus," the statement says.

The meeting was attended by Acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov, and the Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

Mishustin continues to undergo treatment in a state medical facility, the government said.

