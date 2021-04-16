Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Earned $262,481 in 2020

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earned 19.9 million rubles ($262,481) in 2020, which is a 1.7 million ruble increase from the previous year, according to the income statement published on the government website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earned 19.9 million rubles ($262,481) in 2020, which is a 1.7 million ruble increase from the previous year, according to the income statement published on the government website.

Mishustin's income amounted to 18.9 million rubles in 2018 and 18.2 million rubles in 2019.

Mishustin was appointed to the post of the prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle early last year. Prior to that, he headed the Russian Federal Tax Service from 2010 to 2020.

Before, he worked in business for several years. In 2010, when going to the civil service, Mishustin transferred his assets to his wife.

Mishustin still owns an apartment with an area of 141.6 square meters. He also owns a land plot and a residential building with an area of 861 square meters. All the real estate is registered on Mishustin's wife and son. Mishustin's wife also owns a Ford Kuga car. Her income amounted to 63.9 million rubles in 2020, up from 54.8 million rubles in 2019.