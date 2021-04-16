UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Earned $262,481 In 2020

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:09 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin Earned $262,481 in 2020

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earned 19.9 million rubles ($262,481) in 2020, which is a 1.7 million ruble increase from the previous year, according to the income statement published on the government website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earned 19.9 million rubles ($262,481) in 2020, which is a 1.7 million ruble increase from the previous year, according to the income statement published on the government website.

Mishustin's income amounted to 18.9 million rubles in 2018 and 18.2 million rubles in 2019.

Mishustin was appointed to the post of the prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle early last year. Prior to that, he headed the Russian Federal Tax Service from 2010 to 2020.

Before, he worked in business for several years. In 2010, when going to the civil service, Mishustin transferred his assets to his wife.

Mishustin still owns an apartment with an area of 141.6 square meters. He also owns a land plot and a residential building with an area of 861 square meters. All the real estate is registered on Mishustin's wife and son. Mishustin's wife also owns a Ford Kuga car. Her income amounted to 63.9 million rubles in 2020, up from 54.8 million rubles in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia Car Wife 2018 2019 2020 Post All From Government Cabinet Ford Million

Recent Stories

China's Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covi ..

24 seconds ago

Young Covid survivors not safe from reinfection: S ..

25 seconds ago

FCCI staff's samples collected for COVID-19 test

27 seconds ago

US, Norway Ink Deal to Expand Defense Cooperation ..

3 minutes ago

Longest & fastest solo bike ride: Abid pedals 3,00 ..

3 minutes ago

Senegal issues denial after media report of deaths ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.