Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed the belief on Monday that the situation in the labor market is gradually stabilizing thanks to economy relief measures and COVID-19 restrictions removal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed the belief on Monday that the situation in the labor market is gradually stabilizing thanks to economy relief measures and COVID-19 restrictions removal.

"The situation in the labor market is gradually stabilizing.

This is partially related to regions' phased removal of the quarantine regime," Mishustin said at a meeting with Russian deputy prime ministers.

The Russian government's package of measures for supporting employment and the economy has also played a positive role, Mishustin added, pledging that the government will continue supporting people who have lost their job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.