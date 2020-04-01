Russian Prime Minister Says $17.76Bln Reserved for Coronavirus Fight, Anti-Crisis Steps

The Russian Finance Ministry has reserved 1.4 trillion rubles ($17.75 billion) for the coronavirus fight and anti-crisis measures, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

The Russian cabinet will allocate 150 billion rubles for supporting the national employment, the prime minister added.

Apart from that, 171 billion rubles is reserved in the Russian budget for restructuring budget credits.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], we will be briefing you all the time on additional measures implemented by the government for supporting citizens and the economy," Mishustin told Putin.