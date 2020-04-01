UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Says $17.76Bln Reserved For Coronavirus Fight, Anti-Crisis Steps

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:12 PM

Russian Prime Minister Says $17.76Bln Reserved for Coronavirus Fight, Anti-Crisis Steps

The Russian Finance Ministry has reserved 1.4 trillion rubles ($17.75 billion) for the coronavirus fight and anti-crisis measures, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Russian Finance Ministry has reserved 1.4 trillion rubles ($17.75 billion) for the coronavirus fight and anti-crisis measures, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Finance Ministry has reserved a total of 1.

4 trillion rubles for fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection and for implementing anti-crisis measures," Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

The Russian cabinet will allocate 150 billion rubles for supporting the national employment, the prime minister added.

Apart from that, 171 billion rubles is reserved in the Russian budget for restructuring budget credits.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], we will be briefing you all the time on additional measures implemented by the government for supporting citizens and the economy," Mishustin told Putin.

