Russian Prime Minister Says Cabinet, Central Bank Working to Stabilize Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russia's cabinet of ministers and Central Bank are doing everything necessary to stabilize the economic situation in the country amid a drop in oil prices, and has formed a government commission, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday.

"The government, together with the Central Bank, is doing everything necessary for stabilization. In particular, a government commission has been formed to increase the steadiness of the economy," Mishustin said at a meeting with investors alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.