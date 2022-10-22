Russian Prime Minister Signs Decree on Support Measures for Mobilized Citizens

UrduPoint.com

Published October 22, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree on tax exemptions and other measures of support for those drafted during partial mobilization.

The document was published on the Russian government's official legal information portal on Saturday.

The decree provides for the extension of deadline for payments of taxes and insurance fees during military service and three months beyond.

Among other recruits, the decision applies to entrepreneurs who are the CEO and simultaneously the sole founder of a business.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization on September 21. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the partial mobilization in the country was prompted by the need to control the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) contact line between Russian and Ukrainian territories. He said it would require only 1% of Russia's total mobilization resource, or about 300,000 reservists.

