Russian Prime Minister to Hold Talks With New Moldovan Counterpart Soon - Press Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will soon hold talks with the new head of the Moldovan government, Ion Chicu, Medvedev's press secretary, Oleg Osipov, said on Monday.

Chicu was appointed as the Moldovan prime minister after the parliament passed on November 12 a vote of no-confidence in former Prime Minister Maia Sandu's government.

"Dmitry Medvedev plans to hold a meeting with Ion Chicu in the near future to discuss trade and economic cooperation," Osipov told reporters.

Chicu announced earlier in the day that he would pay a working visit to Moscow later in the week.