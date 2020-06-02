Russian Prime Minister to Report to Putin on Plan for Economic Recovery After COVID

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will on Tuesday report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the provisions of a nationwide plan to restore the economy after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Putin instructed the cabinet, jointly with regions and business circles, to begin work on the plan in late April.

The document should contain measures on business life normalization and economic growth, as well as measures to restore employment and incomes of citizens.

The president said the key objective of the plan was not only stabilization of the economic situation, but also ensuring long-term, structural changes, taking into account the new reality.

Putin and Mishustin will speak by means of a video conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.