Russian Prosecutor General Says Foreign Investments In Russia Well Protected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russian Prosecutor General Says Foreign Investments in Russia Well Protected

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov assured his Chinese colleagues during a working meeting in Beijing on Thursday that the security of foreign investments in Russia is guaranteed by the state.

"I would like to assure you that foreign investments in the Russian Federation are protected by the state, including the General Prosecutor's Office," Krasnov said.

He also noted that Russia considers it promising to continue cooperation between the two countries at international anti-corruption forums, including within the framework of the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's regional network of law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

Krasnov invited Chinese National Supervisory Commission Deputy Director Fu Kui to the Russian city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum from September 10-13, which will discuss, among other topics, the protection of entrepreneurs and investors from corruption.

