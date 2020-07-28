Russian Ruble-Denominated Stock Index MOEX Closes Up 10th Consecutive Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Russian ruble-denominated stock index MOEX grew for the tenth consecutive day, but failed to hold above 2,900 points level, which it has tested earlier in the day.

MOEX closed up 0.37 percent at 2,895.45 points, earlier rising to 2,907.03 points. Dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.67 percent to 1257.69 points.