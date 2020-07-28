UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ruble-Denominated Stock Index MOEX Closes Up 10th Consecutive Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Russian ruble-denominated stock index MOEX grew for the tenth consecutive day, but failed to hold above 2,900 points level, which it has tested earlier in the day.

MOEX closed up 0.37 percent at 2,895.45 points, earlier rising to 2,907.03 points. Dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.67 percent to 1257.69 points.

