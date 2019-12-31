Russian Ruble Rises 9.3% Against Dollar, 11.3% Against Euro in 2019 - Stock Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russia's national Currency ruble rose 9.3 percent against the Dollar and 11.3 percent against the euro in 2019, Moscow Exchange data shows.

The ruble is trading 61.99 against the dollar and 69.47 against the euro, according to the stock exchange.

The Brent oil benchmark grew from $53.8 per barrel to $66.63 in the outgoing year, the data showed.