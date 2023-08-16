Open Menu

Russian Ruble Steady After Rate Hike

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Russian ruble steady after rate hike

The Russian ruble traded steady against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering from the day before when the central bank hiked its key rate to 12 percent

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):The Russian ruble traded steady against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering from the day before when the central bank hiked its key rate to 12 percent.

At closing time (1600 GMT) data from the Moscow Exchange showed the ruble at 94.67 to the dollar, clawing back some ground after Tuesday's volatility.

The ruble crashed to a more than 16-month low against the dollar on Monday leading the central bank to raise the key rate following an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

The fall had prompted one Kremlin aide to publicly criticise "loose monetary policy" in an op-ed published in state media.

The decline in the ruble and creeping inflation has triggered fears ordinary Russians' standard of living could take a hit.

The ruble has shed around 30 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, as Moscow grapples with falling export revenues and higher military spending.

Inflation has also remained stubbornly high, despite the bank tightening monetary policy, with consumer prices rising 4.3 percent year-on-year in July.

The bank is next scheduled to consider the key rate on September 15.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Bank July September Media From

Recent Stories

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

21 minutes ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

22 minutes ago
 Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with ..

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

22 minutes ago
 GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with I ..

GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with IIHF and ISU

29 minutes ago
 Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

31 minutes ago
 Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-of ..

Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-off with knee injury

31 minutes ago
Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup star ..

Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup starting line-ups

39 minutes ago
 Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verd ..

Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verde: UN agency

39 minutes ago
 Three killed in firing incident

Three killed in firing incident

39 minutes ago
 BoK, KMU collaborate for digital payments through ..

BoK, KMU collaborate for digital payments through Kuickpay

38 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf cond ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemns violence against minoriti ..

49 minutes ago
 Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

Truce holds in Libya after clashes kill 55

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Business