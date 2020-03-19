UrduPoint.com
Russian Ruble Traded At Over 82 Per US Dollar, 90 Per Euro Amid Oil Futures Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Russian ruble sharply falls in the forex market on Wednesday against the US Dollar and the euro amid oil market collapse.

As of 18.25 GMT, the US dollar traded on the forex market up 9.88 percent at 82.85 rubles, and the euro was up 8.65 percent at 90.11 rubles.

On the Moscow Exchange, both currencies have hit the upper daily limit ” the US dollar at 80.

87 rubles, and the euro at 88.725 rubles.

Global oil prices extended daily losses to 13-23 percent, repeatedly renewing multi-year lows on Wednesday.

As of 18.32 GMT, May futures for Brent crude were trading down 13.3 percent at $24.94 per barrel, just off $24.53 per barrel, lowest since May 2003. May futures for WTI crude were trading down 22.61 percent at $21.15 per barrel, eralier falling to $20.54 per barrel, lowest since February 2002.

