Russian Ruble Trading At Above 80 Per $1 For First Time Since March 30

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:46 PM

Russian Ruble Trading at Above 80 per $1 for First Time Since March 30

Russia ruble was slipping down to more than 80 per $1, for the first time since March 30, as the trades began on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia ruble was slipping down to more than 80 per $1, for the first time since March 30, as the trades began on Monday.

The Russian Currency lowered against the euro as well to the December 2014 level � down to 93.7 rubles per one euro,

January futures for Brent oil were also down by 3.58 percent.

