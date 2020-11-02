Russian Ruble Trading at Above 80 per $1 for First Time Since March 30

Russia ruble was slipping down to more than 80 per $1, for the first time since March 30, as the trades began on Monday

The Russian Currency lowered against the euro as well to the December 2014 level � down to 93.7 rubles per one euro,

January futures for Brent oil were also down by 3.58 percent.