UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ruble Tumbles As Oil Prices Crash

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:41 PM

Russian ruble tumbles as oil prices crash

The Russian ruble on Monday tumbled to a four-year low amid a crash in oil prices following a collapse of talks between OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and Moscow

Moscow (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):The Russian ruble on Monday tumbled to a four-year low amid a crash in oil prices following a collapse of talks between OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and Moscow.

The ruble fell by over 7 percent to trade at nearly 74 to the US dollar, a rate last seen in early 2016.

Saudi Arabia launched an all-out oil price war Sunday with the biggest cut in its prices in the past 20 years, after OPEC and its allies failed to clinch a deal to reduce output.

A meeting of main producers was expected Friday to agree to deeper cuts to counter the impact of the coronavirus but Moscow refused to tighten supply.

In response, Riyadh slashed its price for April delivery by $4-$6 a barrel to Asia and $7 to the United States.

On Monday, a public holiday, Russia's central bank said it was halting foreign currency purchases for the next 30 days.

"This decision has been taken to increase the predictability of actions of monetary authorities under the conditions of significant changes on global oil markets.

The central bank it would continue monitoring the situation and was ready to use "additional instruments in order to maintain financial stability".

Russia has entered a politically sensitive period after President Vladimir Putin in January proposed an overhaul of the constitution, the first changes to the basic law since 1993.

A vote on the controversial reforms that Putin said should ensure the country's future for decades to come is set for April 22.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Dollar Russia Vote Riyadh Oil Bank Vladimir Putin Price United States Saudi Arabia January April Sunday 2016 Market Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 - Thank you Rawalpindi and Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Police book 400 people for pelting stones at Aurat ..

9 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in the ..

15 minutes ago

Strengthening the Role of Women is one of the Prio ..

15 minutes ago

Asian Beach Games Sanya 2020 to go ahead as schedu ..

52 seconds ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.