Russian Ruble Weakens to 4-Year Low, Trading at Over 75 Per US Dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian ruble weakens against US dollar and euro on Thursday, slipping to a four-year low of more than 75 per US dollar amid weak oil prices, according to the Moscow Exchange data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Russian ruble weakens against US Dollar and euro on Thursday, slipping to a four-year low of more than 75 per US dollar amid weak oil prices, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

As of 14:05 Moscow time (11:05 GMT), the US dollar was up 2.

9 percent at 75.05 rubles, earlier rising to 75.07 rubles, highest since February 2016. The euro was up 2.7 percent to 84.38 rubles.

As of 11:20 GMT, Brent futures for delivery in May are down by 6.79 percent to $33.36 for a barrel.