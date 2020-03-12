UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ruble Weakens To 4-Year Low, Trading At Over 75 Per US Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 05:02 PM

Russian Ruble Weakens to 4-Year Low, Trading at Over 75 Per US Dollar

The Russian ruble weakens against US dollar and euro on Thursday, slipping to a four-year low of more than 75 per US dollar amid weak oil prices, according to the Moscow Exchange data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Russian ruble weakens against US Dollar and euro on Thursday, slipping to a four-year low of more than 75 per US dollar amid weak oil prices, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

As of 14:05 Moscow time (11:05 GMT), the US dollar was up 2.

9 percent at 75.05 rubles, earlier rising to 75.07 rubles, highest since February 2016. The euro was up 2.7 percent to 84.38 rubles.

As of 11:20 GMT, Brent futures for delivery in May are down by 6.79 percent to $33.36 for a barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Dollar Russia Oil Euro February May 2016

Recent Stories

Applicants who faced three-time rejection could pe ..

1 minute ago

11 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: MoHAP

6 minutes ago

OPEC+ Technical Committee March 18 Meeting Cancele ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Becomes China's Ninth Biggest Trade Partner ..

4 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Council Suspends Meetings From Mar ..

4 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Thai Consul-General

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.