Russian Ruble Weakens, Trades Near 75 Per US Dollar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Russian ruble weakens against US Dollar and euro on Monday, trading close 75 per US dollar, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

As of 11:46 Moscow time (08:46 GMT), the US dollar was up 2.9 percent at 74.74 rubles, earlier rising to 74.9975 rubles. The euro was up 3.7 percent to 83.73 rubles.

Brent futures for delivery in May were trading down 6.97 percent at $31.49 for a barrel.