Russian, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Deeper Political, Economic Ties - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Russian deputy foreign minister in charge of middle East affairs, Mikhail Bogdanov, met on Monday with Saudi Ambassador Abdulrahman Bin Suleiman Al Ahmed to discuss ways of deepening political and economic ties between the two nations.

"They discussed priority issues of Russian-Saudi cooperation, including the strengthening of foreign policy coordination on urgent international matters as well as the deepening of trade and economic cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian ties," the Russian foreign ministry said.

It is the second in-person meeting of the two diplomats following a one-on-one last Friday. It comes as the United States seeks to pressure Saudis to put more oil on the market to offset shortfalls from Russia. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during US President Joe Biden's visit last week that his country would not be able to raise output beyond 13 million barrels a day.