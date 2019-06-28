UrduPoint.com
Russian, Saudi Energy Ministers Discuss Cooperation Within OPEC+ At G20 - Russian Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:10 PM

Russian, Saudi Energy Ministers Discuss Cooperation Within OPEC+ at G20 - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi counterpart, Khalid Al Falih, discussed on Friday cooperation within OPEC+ and progress in work of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Novak and Falih held talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

"During their meeting, the heads of the Russian and Saudi energy agencies discussed the countries' cooperation within OPEC+ agreements, as well as current progress in the work of the Russia-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which last convened on June 10, 2019, in Moscow," the Russian Energy Ministry said.

