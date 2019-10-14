Russian-Saudi Trade Grows by 38% in First 8 Months of 2019 - Russian Energy Minister

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Russian-Saudi trade saw a 38 percent increase in the first eight months of 2019, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

The remarks were made at the Russian-Saudi investment forum, organized by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships on the margins of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Kingdom.

"Last year, trade between our countries grew by 15 percent, surpassing $1 billion. In the first eight months of this year, we witness growth of trade by another 38 percent, compared to the last year. It is a significant increase, but I would like to note that our trade turnover is not [high] enough and we still have a potential for developing trade and mutual investments," Novak told the forum.