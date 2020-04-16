Russian Scientists Discover Bacteria Decomposing Oil in Arctic - Authorities

Russian scientists found bacteria in the Arctic that can decompose oil at low temperatures and thus could be used in developing a product that could remove oil products from surfaces, the Ministry of Natural Resources on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian scientists found bacteria in the Arctic that can decompose oil at low temperatures and thus could be used in developing a product that could remove oil products from surfaces, the Ministry of Natural Resources on Thursday.

"Experts from [Russian oil company] Rosneft and the national park Russian Arctic (located in the Arkhangelsk Region), discovered bacteria that can be used to develop an innovative product for cleaning soils from oil products during the comprehensive joint project called Clean Arctic.

A unique feature of the bacteria is that they decompose petroleum products at low temperatures (2-6 degrees Celsius) [35.6 - 42.8 degrees Fahrenheit]," the ministry said.

The discovery was made on the Alexandra Land island, located in the Arctic's Franz Josef Land archipelago.

The new finding could be crucial, as the scale of oil pollution is huge and the natural self-cleaning process of soils is long, according to Dmitry Kryukov, the head of the Clean Arctic project.