Russian Seaports' Cargo Turnover Recovered In 2022 To Pre-Pandemic Levels - Port Authority

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 07:25 PM

The cargo turnover of Russian seaports in 2022 recovered to the 2019 level of 840 million tonnes, the Russian Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said on Wednesday

"An important 2022 work result in the responsibility area of the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport was the restoration of cargo transshipment in seaports at the pre-pandemic level of 2019 - to about 840 million tonnes," Rosmorrechflot said in a statement.

Over the past year, the processing capacity of Russian seaports increased by 36.6 million tonnes, which was the result of the construction of a number of new maritime facilities, the agency noted.

