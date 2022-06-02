UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Council Works To Neuter West's Effort To Undermine Country - Secretary

Russian Security Council Works to Neuter West's Effort to Undermine Country - Secretary

The Russian Security Council will prepare measures to prevent attempts by the West to create a full-scale economic crisis in Russia and aggravate the situation in the country, the council's secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, said

Earlier in the day, the French presidency of the Council of the European Union announced that the bloc had approved the text of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia that includes the ban on oil imports delivered by sea. Meanwhile, the United States sanctioned Russia's steel and mining company Severstal and 15 other entities, according to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

"A special emphasis is given to developing measures aimed at blocking attempts by the Western countries to bring about a full-scale economic crisis in Russia threatening to exacerbate the social situation in the country," Patrushev said in an interview with Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, published on Thursday.

He noted the discovery of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, which experimented with deadly diseases, prompted the adoption of additional measures to defend Russian citizens as well as citizens of neighboring states against biological threats.

The official also praised the capabilities of the Russian armed forces in light of the military operation in Ukraine.

"The Russian armed forces are combat-ready, mobile, modern, compact and capable of completing given tasks under any conditions. This has been confirmed by the actions of the Aerospace Forces group in the Syrian Arab Republic, during the peacekeeping operation in the area of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in 2021, as well as the special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," Patrushev stated.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from Ukrainian troops. Western countries and other allies of Kiev responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia and vowed to reduce dependency on Russian energy.

