Russian Senior Finance Official Meets With Representatives Of Foreign Businesses At AmCham

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov met with representatives of foreign business at the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) to discuss tax policy issues, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov held a meeting with representative of foreign businesses at the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham) and discussed tax policy issues," the statement said.

Sazanov also touched upon the work on improving tax administration, which could be done via further digitalization and expansion of the practice of transferring tax calculation functions to tax authorities.

"This has already been implemented for most property taxes. Now we are actively working on, for example, the technology of digital excise tax on tobacco and beer. It is assumed that the tax service will automatically calculate tax liabilities when products are put into circulation on the basis of information that is available in information systems for labeling tobacco and beer. This will further reduce the number of disputes between taxpayers and the tax service," Sazanov said.

More Stories From Business

