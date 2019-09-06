UrduPoint.com
Russian, Slovenian Prime Ministers To Discuss Energy, Investment Sept 10 - Russian Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with his Slovenian counterpart, Marjan Sarec, on September 10 in Moscow to discuss cooperation on trade, the economy, energy and investment, the Russian cabinet said on Friday.

"The head of the Slovenian government, Sarec, will pay an official visit to Russia from September 10-11 at ... Medvedev's invitation. During negotiations, the heads of Russian and Slovenian governments, will discuss all the aspects of bilateral cooperation on trade, the economy, energy, investment, high technologies, culture and humanitarian affairs," the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

