Russian, South Korean Prime Ministers Discuss COVID-19, Economic Cooperation - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his South Korean counterpart, Chung Sye-kyun, have held a phone conversation on COVID-19 response and joint economic projects, the Russian cabinet said on Wednesday.

"The heads of government have discussed measures for tackling the coronavirus infection and the steps, which Russia's and the Republic of Korea's governments implement for overcoming the consequences of the pandemic for the two countries' economies," the cabinet said in a statement.

The prime ministers have agreed to boost cooperation on healthcare.

They have praised the cooperation on organizing flights for returning Russian and South Korean citizens home, the cabinet went on to say.

"They have both expressed interest in activating the cooperation on trade, the economy, science and technology, including energy and transport infrastructure. A special attention has been paid to the prospects of the implementation of trilateral economic projects with the participation of Russia, the Republic of Korea and North Korea," the statement read on.