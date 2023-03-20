Russian State Oil Giant Rosneft Profit Falls After Sanctions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:56 PM
Russian state oil giant Rosneft posted a sharp drop in its annual profit on Monday in the wake of Western sanctions against the country
The company announced a net profit of 813 billion roubles ($10.5 billion) for last year, down 7.9 percent from 2021.
Rosneft said "non-monetary factors played a large role in determining the dynamics" of its earnings.
It added the profit level "forms a solid basis" for paying dividends.
Western powers have imposed a raft of sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, including a price cap on its crude at the end of 2022.
In 2021, Rosneft set its record net profit of 883 billion rubles.