Russian State Shipowner Postpones Gas Tanker Construction for Arctic LNG 2 Until 2024- CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The construction dates of gas tankers commissioned by Russian state shipowner Sovcomflot for the Arctic LNG-2 project have been postponed for a year until 2024, Chief Executive Officer of Sovcomflot Igor Tonkovidov said on Wednesday.

In September 2022, Russia's Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said that first tanker for the transportation of products of the Arctic LNG 2 project is scheduled to be launched in late 2023, and by 2024 there will be 6 or 7 tankers.

"They have been postponed for a year. I mean... until 2024," Tonkovidov said, commenting on the construction dates of LNG tankers for the Arctic LNG 2 project.