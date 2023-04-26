UrduPoint.com

Russian State Shipowner Postpones Gas Tanker Construction For Arctic LNG 2 Until 2024- CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Russian State Shipowner Postpones Gas Tanker Construction for Arctic LNG 2 Until 2024- CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The construction dates of gas tankers commissioned by Russian state shipowner Sovcomflot for the Arctic LNG-2 project have been postponed for a year until 2024, Chief Executive Officer of Sovcomflot Igor Tonkovidov said on Wednesday.

In September 2022, Russia's Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said that first tanker for the transportation of products of the Arctic LNG 2 project is scheduled to be launched in late 2023, and by 2024 there will be 6 or 7 tankers.

"They have been postponed for a year. I mean... until 2024," Tonkovidov said, commenting on the construction dates of LNG tankers for the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia September Gas

Recent Stories

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics ..

UAE wins first gold medal at West Asian Athletics Championship

1 hour ago
 ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

2 hours ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.