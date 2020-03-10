UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Exchange Down More Than 10% On Opening

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:27 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia's RTS stock index dived more than 10 percent on opening Tuesday after a public holiday, following a crash in oil prices that saw the ruble tumble and global markets plunge.

The RTS index fell 16 percent on opening before rallying slightly to be around 12 percent down at 1015 GMT.

