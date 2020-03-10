Russian stock exchange down more than 10% on opening

Russia's RTS stock index dived more than 10 percent on opening Tuesday after a public holiday, following a crash in oil prices that saw the ruble tumble and global markets plunge

The RTS index fell 16 percent on opening before rallying slightly to be around 12 percent down at 1015 GMT.