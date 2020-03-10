UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Exchange Down More Than 10% On Opening

Tue 10th March 2020

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia's RTS stock index dived more than 10 percent on opening Tuesday after a public holiday, following a crash in oil prices that saw the ruble and global markets post massive losses.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 16 percent on opening before rallying slightly to be around 13 percent down at 0815 GMT.

The ruble-denominated Moex fell 10.4 percent on opening before recovering slightly to show a loss of 8.5 percent.

The Russian ruble tumbled in value Monday to trade at 75 to the US Dollar, a rate last seenin early 2016.

