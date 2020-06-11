Russian Stock Indices Close Down 0.4-0.5% Amid Weakening Oil, Western Markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed down 0.4-0.5 percent on Wednesday amid falling oil prices and Western stock markets.

MOEX index closed down 0.38 percent at 2,785.18 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.52 percent to 1,277.58 points.

As of 16.22 GMT, Brent crude futures are trading down 0.17 percent at $41.11 per barrel. Western stock indices lose 0.2-0.8 percent in the evening.