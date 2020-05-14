UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Close Down 0.6-0.7% Amid Western Markets Slump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:02 PM

Russian stock indices closed down 0.6-0.7 percent on Thursday amid larger decline of Western markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed down 0.6-0.7 percent on Thursday amid larger decline of Western markets.

MOEX index closed down 0.56 percent at 2,590,31 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.67 percent to 1,102.98 points.

As of 16.26 GMT, Brent oil futures were trading up 4.25 percent at $30.43 per barrel, while Western stock indices were declining up to 3 percent.

