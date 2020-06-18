Russian Stock Indices Close Down 0.6% Despite Rising Oil Price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed down 0.58 percent on Thursday despite rising oil prices and stable ruble, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

MOEX index closed down 0.58 percent at 2,724.33 points, while dollar-denominated RTS Index also fell by 0.58 percent to 1,230.71 points.

As of 15.52 GMT, August futures for Brent crude were rising 1.87 percent to $41.47 per barrel.