UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Close Down 1.4-2.4% Amid External Pessimism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:18 AM

Russian Stock Indices Close Down 1.4-2.4% Amid External Pessimism

Russian stock indices closed down 1.4-2.4 percent on Wednesday amid generally pessimistic sentiment on global markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed down 1.4-2.4 percent on Wednesday amid generally pessimistic sentiment on global markets.

MOEX index closed down 1.4 percent at 2,604.98 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 2.37 percent to 1,110.37 points.

As of 16.33 GMT, Brent oil futures were trading down 1.67 percent at $29.48 per barrel, while Western stock indices were down 1.6-2.9 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Market

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

21 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

1 hour ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.