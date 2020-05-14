Russian Stock Indices Close Down 1.4-2.4% Amid External Pessimism

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed down 1.4-2.4 percent on Wednesday amid generally pessimistic sentiment on global markets.

MOEX index closed down 1.4 percent at 2,604.98 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 2.37 percent to 1,110.37 points.

As of 16.33 GMT, Brent oil futures were trading down 1.67 percent at $29.48 per barrel, while Western stock indices were down 1.6-2.9 percent.