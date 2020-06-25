UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Close Down Amid Mixed External Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed down the main trading session on Thursday amid mixed sentiment in global stock and commodity markets.

MOEX index closed down 1.12 percent at 2,760.75 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 1.87 percent to 1,257.18 points.

Western stock indices, as well as the oil market, corrected up in the evening after spending most of the day in "red zone."

