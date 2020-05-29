UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Close Down On Friday, But End Week, Month In Green

Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:18 PM

Russian Stock Indices Close Down on Friday, But End Week, Month in Green

Russian stock indices fell by 1.6-1.8 percent on Friday amid worsening external conditions, but ended week and May in green

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Russian stock indices fell by 1.6-1.8 percent on Friday amid worsening external conditions, but ended week and May in green.

MOEX index closed down 1.62 percent to 2,734.83 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.

77 percent to 1,219.76 points.

However, MOEX closed week up 0.94 percent, while RTS grew 2.63 percent. They ended May up 3.18 and 8.42 percent, respectively.

As of 16.50 GMT, Brent oil futures are trading down 1.03 percent at $35.66 per barrel. Western stock indices are also trading down in the evening.

