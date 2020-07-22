UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Close Mixed Amid Ruble Weakening

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian stock indices closed mixed on Wednesday amid the weakening of the ruble.

MOEX index rose by 0.32 percent to 2,834.65 points, but dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.37 percent to 1,255.1 points.

As of 15.

59 GMT, the US Dollar exchange rate in "tomorrow" settlements grew by 0.55 rubles to 71.26 rubles, the euro was up 1.02 rubles to 82.55 rubles.

September futures for Brent crude oil fell by 0.95 percent to $43.9 per barrel.

European indices were trading down 0.59-1.56 percent, US stock indexes were rising 0.05-0.22 percent.

