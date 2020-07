MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Russian stock indices close mixed on Friday, but ended the week in green on corporate stories and rising oil prices.

MOEX index rose by 0.4 percent to 2,863.12 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.45 percent to 1,255.98 points. MOEX ended the week up 3.18 percent.