Russian Stock Indices Close Mixed on Friday, Virtually Unchanged Over Past Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russian stock market closed mixed Friday's main session amid fall of Western and oil markets, ending the week virtually unchanged.

MOEX index was up 0.04 percent to 2,761.74 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.

83 percent to 1,246.74 points.

Over the week, MOEX was up 0.01 percent, while RTS decreased by 0.02 percent.

As of 16.05 GMT, European indices were mostly declining, largest US stock indices were losing 1.5-2.2 percent.

August futures for Brent crude were falling by 1.5 percent to $40.44 per barrel.