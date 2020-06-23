UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Close Up 0.2-0.6%, Tracing Higher Oil Prices

Russian stock indices closed in green on Monday, tracing growing Brent crude futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed in green on Monday, tracing growing Brent crude futures.

MOEX index closed up 0.17 percent at 2,763.29 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.57 percent to 1,256.77 points.

At 19.

00 Moscow time (16.00 GMT), the Moscow Exchange launched evening trading session for the first time in history. MOEX index changes in that additional session will be calculated from values at 18.50 Moscow time.

As of 15.56 GMT, August futures for Brent crude oil were rising 1.1 percent to $42.66 per barrel.

