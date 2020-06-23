UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1-1.9% On External Optimism, Putin's Initiatives

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1-1.9% on External Optimism, Putin's Initiatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up on Tuesday on external optimism, strengthening ruble and fresh initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

MOEX index closed up 1.04 percent to 2,791.97 points, while dollar-denominated RTS Index grew by 1.94 percent to 1,281.18 points.

As of 16.

02 GMT, US Dollar was trading down 34 kopecks at 68.68 rubles, the euro was falling by 10 kopecks to 77.75 rubles. August futures for Brent crude were up 0.65 percent to $43.36 per barrel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin delivered an appeal to the Russians, in particular, proposing to radically slash IT industry tax and expand access to facilitated mortgage loans in Russia.

