UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.2-1.9%, Sberbank Continues Rally

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:24 AM

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.2-1.9%, Sberbank Continues Rally

Russian stock indices closed up 1.2-1.9 percent on Wednesday amid continued rally of Sberbank, which outperformed Gazprom and became Russia's top-priced company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 1.2-1.9 percent on Wednesday amid continued rally of Sberbank, which outperformed Gazprom and became Russia's top-priced company.

MOEX index closed up 1.24 percent at 2,831.08 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index surged by 1.88 percent to 1,301.88 points.

Sberbank common shares were up 4.

5 percent, preferential shares gre 3.4 percent. This allowed Sberbank to surpass Gazprom in terms of total market capitalization for the first time in over three months.

As of 15.18 GMT, Sberbank's capitalization was almost 4.96 trillion rubles, including 4.76 trillion rubles of common shares and 198.74 billion rubles of preferential shares. At the same time, Gazprom's capitalization was just above 4.91 trillion rubles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Same Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Market Billion

Recent Stories

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

26 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Three injure in Quetta accident

53 seconds ago

Bench-bar join heads to review lockdown, latest un ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.