Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.2-1.9%, Sberbank Continues Rally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 1.2-1.9 percent on Wednesday amid continued rally of Sberbank, which outperformed Gazprom and became Russia's top-priced company.

MOEX index closed up 1.24 percent at 2,831.08 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index surged by 1.88 percent to 1,301.88 points.

Sberbank common shares were up 4.

5 percent, preferential shares gre 3.4 percent. This allowed Sberbank to surpass Gazprom in terms of total market capitalization for the first time in over three months.

As of 15.18 GMT, Sberbank's capitalization was almost 4.96 trillion rubles, including 4.76 trillion rubles of common shares and 198.74 billion rubles of preferential shares. At the same time, Gazprom's capitalization was just above 4.91 trillion rubles.