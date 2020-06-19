Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.3-1.5% Amid Rising Oil Prices, End Week in Green

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up on Friday amid rising oil prices, ending the week in green.

MOEX index closed up 1.26 percent at 2,758.67 points, dollar-denominated RTS index grew by 1.54 percent to 1.249.67 points.

Over the past week, MOEX grew 0.54 percent, RTS was up 0.93 percent.

As of 15.57 GMT, August futures for Brent crude oil were trading up 1.85 percent at $42.28 per barrel.