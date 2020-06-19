UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.3-1.5% Amid Rising Oil Prices, End Week In Green

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.3-1.5% Amid Rising Oil Prices, End Week in Green

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up on Friday amid rising oil prices, ending the week in green.

MOEX index closed up 1.26 percent at 2,758.67 points, dollar-denominated RTS index grew by 1.54 percent to 1.249.67 points.

Over the past week, MOEX grew 0.54 percent, RTS was up 0.93 percent.

As of 15.57 GMT, August futures for Brent crude oil were trading up 1.85 percent at $42.28 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Russian Trading System Stock Exchange August

Recent Stories

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

1 hour ago

Hot, dry weather with chances of gusty winds forec ..

29 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of Ch Nazir Ahmed

29 minutes ago

Rain likely in most parts of Punjab in next 24 hou ..

29 minutes ago

PTI legislators regret loss of precious lives and ..

29 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts disin ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.