UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.4-2.4% Amid Growth Of Oil Prices, Western Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:26 PM

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.4-2.4% Amid Growth of Oil Prices, Western Markets

Russian stock indices closed up 1.4-2.4 percent on Thursday amid growing oil prices and Western stock markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 1.4-2.4 percent on Thursday amid growing oil prices and Western stock markets.

MOEX index closed up 1.42 percent at 2,779.98 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index surged 2.44 percent to 1,241.77 points.

As of 16.40 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading up 5.03 percent at $36.34 per barrel.

Western European stock indexes are trading up 0.5-1.8 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Market

Recent Stories

Cypriot Cabinet Approves Bill on EastMed Gas Pipel ..

4 minutes ago

Italian Statistics Institute Forecasts 400,000 Job ..

4 minutes ago

Filipina nurse says Sheikh Mohamed’s appreciatio ..

2 hours ago

Echo of Moscow Journalist, MediaZona Chief Editor ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Expects EU to Notify Minsk on Ratification ..

4 minutes ago

Spain Records 182 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Gradual ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.