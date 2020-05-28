Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.4-2.4% Amid Growth of Oil Prices, Western Markets

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian stock indices closed up 1.4-2.4 percent on Thursday amid growing oil prices and Western stock markets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 1.4-2.4 percent on Thursday amid growing oil prices and Western stock markets.

MOEX index closed up 1.42 percent at 2,779.98 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index surged 2.44 percent to 1,241.77 points.

As of 16.40 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading up 5.03 percent at $36.34 per barrel.

Western European stock indexes are trading up 0.5-1.8 percent.