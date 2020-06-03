Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.7-2.4%, Sberbank Sets Tone

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 1.7-2.4 percent on Tuesday, with the country's largest lender Sberbank setting the tone for the market.

MOEX index closed up 1.68 percent at 2,796.51 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose 2.

42 percent to 1,277.85 points.

Sberbank's common shares closed up 4.1 percent at their highest since March 10, while its preferred shares surged 4.6 percent, earlier rising as much as 5.2 percent to highest since March 11.

