Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.8-2.1% On Monday Amid Rising Oil Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 1.8-2.1 percent on Monday in amid rising oil prices and growth in Western European stock markets.
MOEX index closed up 1.79 percent at 2,757.93 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 2.
1 percent to 1,213.41 points.
As of 16.21 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading up 2.13 percent at $35.88 per barrel.
Western European stock indexes are trading up 2.2-2.8 percent. The US market is not working today due to the Memorial Day.