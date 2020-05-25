Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.8-2.1% on Monday Amid Rising Oil Prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 1.8-2.1 percent on Monday in amid rising oil prices and growth in Western European stock markets.

MOEX index closed up 1.79 percent at 2,757.93 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 2.

1 percent to 1,213.41 points.

As of 16.21 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading up 2.13 percent at $35.88 per barrel.

Western European stock indexes are trading up 2.2-2.8 percent. The US market is not working today due to the Memorial Day.