UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.8-2.1% On Monday Amid Rising Oil Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 1.8-2.1% on Monday Amid Rising Oil Prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 1.8-2.1 percent on Monday in amid rising oil prices and growth in Western European stock markets.

MOEX index closed up 1.79 percent at 2,757.93 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index rose by 2.

1 percent to 1,213.41 points.

As of 16.21 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading up 2.13 percent at $35.88 per barrel.

Western European stock indexes are trading up 2.2-2.8 percent. The US market is not working today due to the Memorial Day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Market

Recent Stories

UAE, UN host virtual gathering with OIC members, c ..

31 minutes ago

ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to resident ..

1 hour ago

Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India

4 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 665 cases, nine deaths from COVID- ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.