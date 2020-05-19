Russian Stock Indices Close Up 3.9-5.5% Amid Rising Oil Prices

Russian stock indices surged 3.9-5.5 percent on Monday amid rising oil prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russian stock indices surged 3.9-5.5 percent on Monday amid rising oil prices.

MOEX index closed up 3.87 percent at 2,694.25 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index was up 5.45 percent to 1,167.88 points. During Monday's trade, both indices updated their highs since April 30 at 2,694.25 and 1,167.95 points, respectively.

As of 16.32 GMT, Brent crude futures were trading up 8.86 percent at $35.38 per barrel.