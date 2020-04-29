UrduPoint.com
Russian Stock Indices Close Up 3rd Consecutive Day Amid Oil Market Rebound

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Russian stock market on Wednesday grew for the third day in a row by 2-3.2 percent amid a rebound in the oil market, with additional support from the growth of Western stock markets.

MOEX index closed up 1.

95 percent at 2,663.14 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index grew by 3.16 percent to 1,144.64 points. Both indices touched two-week highs on Wednesday.

As of 16.39 GMT, Brent crude June futures are trading up 6.95 percent at $24.32 per barrel.

