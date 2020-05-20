Russian Stock Indices Close Up 3rd Consecutive Day

Russian stock indices closed up 0.7-0.8 percent on Tuesday, ending third consecutive day in green

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 0.7-0.8 percent on Tuesday, ending third consecutive day in green.

MOEX index closed up 0.65 percent at 2,711.72 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index grew 0.80 percent to 1,177.24 points.

During Tuesday's trading, both indices rose to their highs since March 6, 2,720.06 points for MOEX and 1,183.77 points for RTS.