UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 3rd Consecutive Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 3rd Consecutive Day

Russian stock indices closed up 0.7-0.8 percent on Tuesday, ending third consecutive day in green

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian stock indices closed up 0.7-0.8 percent on Tuesday, ending third consecutive day in green.

MOEX index closed up 0.65 percent at 2,711.72 points, while dollar-denominated RTS index grew 0.80 percent to 1,177.24 points.

During Tuesday's trading, both indices rose to their highs since March 6, 2,720.06 points for MOEX and 1,183.77 points for RTS.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Russian Trading System Stock Exchange March

Recent Stories

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

11 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

41 minutes ago

UN facilitates 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplie ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

3 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.